Bond set at over $500K for man arrested, charged in Myrtle Beach bank robbery

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) – A Myrtle Beach judge gave a high bond to the man arrested for allegedly robbing a Myrtle Beach bank back in March.
Bond was set at $500,000 for 35-year-old David Kemp Ferguson on the robbery charge. He was also given $25,000 on a larceny charge for a total of $525,000.
Ferguson is charged with robbery/entering bank, depository or building and loan association. It’s in connection to the robbery on March 26 at the First Citizens Bank at 7500 North Kings Highway.
Police said Ferguson went into bank and left with an undisclosed amount of money. It’s not clear if he showed a weapon during the robbery.
No one was hurt during the incident.
Myrtle Beach Police Cpl. Tom Vest said Ferguson was taken into custody by another agency and brought to Myrtle Beach to have warrants served on him.
Copyright 2019 WMBF. All rights reserved.