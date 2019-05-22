Two charged, over 20 dogs removed from Loris home during animal abuse investigation

LORIS, SC (WMBF) – Two people have been taken into custody and more than two dozen dogs seized during an investigation Wednesday morning into animal abuse allegations at a home in Loris, according to officials.
Horry County Police Sgt. Craig Hutchinson confirmed that a woman had been arrested. A WMBF News crew also saw officers taking a man into custody.
Investigators also confirmed that more than two dozen dogs had been seized.
Kelly Bonome, with the Horry County Animal Care Center, said they will start treating the animals immediately. The dogs will be tested and examined before being bathed, groomed and decontaminated, she added.
Horry County Police Department spokesperson Mikayla Mercer stated the initial search warrant cited animal cruelty and neglect.
Kimberly Shular, of Loris, was booked into the J. Reuben Long Detention Center at 10:13 a.m. Wednesday, according to online jail records. She was charged with two counts of ill treatment of animals/torture.
According to officials at the Horry County booking office, Shular’s bond was set at $2,000. The name of the second suspect was not immediately available.
In April, a WMBF Investigates segment focused on Shular, who posted an ad on Craigslist advertising pocket beagles. A family claims a dog they bought from Shular become sick and eventually died.
Dog cries could be heard throughout the Loris neighborhood, but for people who live here – the sound is a relief. It means these puppies are finally getting help.
“Just listening to them all the time I wanted to go over and save them but I can’t,” neighbor Tracey Paquin said.
Copyright 2019 WMBF. All rights reserved.