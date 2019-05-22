‘Amazing to watch in person:’ Video captures sea turtle nesting on Garden City beach

HORRY COUNTY, SC (WMBF) – A sea turtle was spotted nesting on Garden City’s beach Wednesday morning, and community members say they got a chance to see it in person, thanks to Horry County Public Works.
Mari Axson Armstrong, with Garden City Surfside S.C.U.T.E., said it’s not something she gets to see everyday.
"I wish you could have seen it - was amazing to watch in person. I’ve been on the team nine years and only seen this three times counting today,” she said.
Armstrong said she is so thankful Horry County Public Works Beach Services was watching out for tracks. She added the crews rake and pick up trash and call S.C.U.T.E. when they see anything.
“It takes all of us to educate and protect,” said Armstrong.
The turtle came up on Garden City Beach about three quarters of a mile north of the pier, according to Armstrong.
She said that is the most populated area of the beach, which is going to be renourished in June, so the team moved the eggs to a different location.
“We'd like to thank Horry County Public Works Beach Services for helping us with our efforts on a regular basis. Those guys keep a constant eye out for turtles and call us, no matter what time of night! They're terrific!” she said.
Armstrong said dozens of people were there to witness the turtle nest.
“Several dozen people kindly stayed back to give her space and privacy with no flash cameras, learned about sea turtles from turtle team members, watched her nest and then return to her ocean home around 6:45 a.m.,” said Armstong, “It was a beautiful experience for everyone!"
Copyright 2019 WMBF. All rights reserved.