FIRST ALERT: ‘Coolest’ air today, followed by heat index near 100 by weekend

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - After a brief break from the heat, another round of unseasonably hot weather returns ahead of Memorial Day.
Temperatures are set to turn just a touch cooler through mid-week. We’ll top out around 80° along the Grand Strand, 89° in Florence both Wednesday and Thursday. Slightly lower humidity means the heat index won’t be much of a factor.
Enjoy that break because it doesn’t last long. Temperatures continue to climb into the weekend, approach 90° along the coast, closer to 98° in Florence by Sunday afternoon. Increasing humidity will push the heat index close to 100° across the entire area.
Memorial Day is looking sunny but don’t expect any relief from the heat. We’ll see another round of 90s with the heat index pushing 100° through the afternoon. Rain chances remain slim over the next seven days outside of an isolated afternoon shower.
Copyright 2019 WMBF. All rights reserved.