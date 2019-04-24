Judge overturns former Grand Strand doctor’s guilty verdict in illegal prescription case

CONWAY, SC (WMBF) – A former Grand Strand doctor convicted by a Horry County jury in April of illegally prescribing medicine to family and friends had that conviction vacated in October.
According to a press release from the 15th Circuit Solicitor’s Office, 42-year-old John Webb was convicted of three counts of violating the drug distribution law. Judge Alexander McCaulay sentenced him to a year in prison, suspended upon service of 90 days. The balance was to be served through 240 hours of community service, as well as one year of probation.
Evidence presented during the trial showed that Webb had prescribed four controlled substances to family members and friends outside the scope of his practice, the release stated.
Webb, who was a licensed physician, will also no longer be able to practice medicine, the release stated.
Following the verdict, Webb’s attorney filed a motion seeking a new trial and/or judgment in arrest of verdict. According to court documents, the request was that the court act as a 13th juror and set aside the verdicts of the jury and enter verdicts of not guilty or grant a new trial.
A hearing was held June 18, and in October, after reviewing the case, McCaulay granted Webb’s motion, ordering the guilty verdicts be set aside and vacated, and verdicts of not guilty were entered, court records state.
