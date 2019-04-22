Charge dismissed against woman accused of having gun in carry-on bag at MYR

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) – A Conway woman arrested in April after police allegedly found a gun in her carry-on bag at the Myrtle Beach International Airport had her charge dismissed.
According to court records, a misdemeanor weapons charge against 31-year-old Muriel Mendonca Sharpe was dismissed with no prosecution on Aug. 21.
An incident report from the Horry County Police Department states officers were called to the airport’s TSA checkpoint in April after a firearm was allegedly found in the woman’s luggage during the screening process.
Sharpe gave police consent to search her bag. They reportedly found a .380 Smith & Wesson gun and a magazine with six rounds inside, the report stated.
Police checked the woman’s records and found she had no prior criminal history, according to the report.
Copyright 2019 WMBF. All rights reserved.