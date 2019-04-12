Andrew Dockery

My fascination with weather began in fifth grade. Growing up, I was terrified of thunderstorms and tornadoes, which peaked my fascination into wanting to learn as much about them and how they formed as possible. I decided to create my own tornado in a jar for my science fair project and began to read more on weather. I remember discovering that you could understand and forecast the weather.

Since then, weather has been my passion. I grew up watching Kevin Harned in Louisville, Kentucky at WAVE 3. At the time, Kevin was the one who kept me calm during the storms. I loved how he would always tell you what to expect, when to expect it, and talk me through the entire situation. I had the opportunity to shadow Kevin Harned throughout middle and high school. It was during those mentoring sessions I knew that this career was something I wanted to do. I graduated from Spencer County High School in Taylorsville, Kentucky (28 miles from Louisville) in 2011.

From high school, I took my journey to Western Kentucky University in Bowling Green where I absorbed all I could about weather. I worked at the WKU Storm Team, worked on a research project which we presented at the AMS conference on March 2, 2012, Eastern Kentucky tornado outbreak and I was fortunate enough to land my first job at WNKY on their weather team while continuing my pursuit of a degree. I worked at WNKY for two years. During my time at WKU, I was blessed to meet John Gordon of the National Weather Service in Louisville and spent a summer interning with his office as well. As I said, Weather is my passion. I graduated from Western Kentucky University in May 2016. Go Tops! I moved from Bowling Green, Kentucky to Hazard, Kentucky to become the evening meteorologist at WYMT. After a year of being in the mountains, I was promoted to Chief Meteorologist where I served as the leader for the WYMT Weather Team until April 2019.

When I’m not at work, I enjoy being outdoors, listening to music, playing guitar, going to concerts (I LOVE LIVE MUSIC), and watching sports. I’m a huge Pittsburgh fan. I’m in love with dogs and have two myself named Cutch after former Pittsburgh Pirate Center fielder, Andrew McCutchen and Crosby, named after Pittsburgh Penguins player Sidney Crosby. If you ever see me out in the community, please feel free to stop me and say hello. I want to get to know as many viewers as possible.