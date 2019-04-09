LIST: Restaurant openings and closings

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) – Looking to try something new for dinner?
To help, WMBF News is keeping a list of all new restaurants opening their doors along the Grand Strand.
The flip side is also keeping up-to-date with all restaurant closings.
Know of a new restaurant opening its doors? Or one that’s closing? Please email WMBF anchor Eric Weisfeld at eweisfeld@wmbfnews.com.
OPENINGS
- Yagi Sushi and Hibachi - 47 A Dagullah Way, Pawleys Island - 11 a.m. to 11 p.m.
- Jimmy John’s - 112 Loyola Drive, Myrtle Beach - 10:30 a.m. to 10 p.m.
- American Steak and Oyster Bar – 3797 U.S. 17 Business, Murrells Inlet – 11:30 a.m. to 9 p.m.
- Atlantic City Sliders – 1000 U.S. 17 N, North Myrtle Beach – Monday thru Saturday, 11 a.m. to 8 p.m.
- One-Eyed Willies Seafood – 700 U.S. 17, Surfside Beach – Sunday thru Saturday, 4 p.m. to Until
- Savannah Bee Company – Barefoot Landing, 4898 U.S. 17 South, Unit 84, North Myrtle Beach – Opening spring 2019 – Hours TBD
- Fork’nLinks – 9408 Hwy. 707, Myrtle Beach – 11 a.m. to 12 a.m.
- Craft Taco – 7955 N. Kings Hwy., Myrtle Beach
- La Dolci Mania Café – 2060 Oakheart Road, Myrtle Beach – 9 a.m. to 6 p.m.
CLOSINGS
- Steak N Shake - Loyola Drive near the U.S. 17 Bypass and S.C. 544
- Saltwater Creek Cafe - Murrells Inlet - announced April 14 that it had closed due to financial reasons
- Denny’s – Loyola Drive near the U.S. 17 Bypass and S.C. 544 – Closed in March
- Lincoln Park Bar and Grill – Surfside Beach – Closed indefinitely
- Applebee’s – 76th Avenue North location in Myrtle Beach
- Ruby Tuesday’s – Myrtle Beach Mall location and S.C. 544 location near Kohl’s
- Steak 'N Shake - Located off Highway 17 Bypass near the S.C. 544
