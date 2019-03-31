Vice President Pence visits Grand Strand in support of Sen. Graham re-election

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) – Vice President Mike Pence spoke candidly about his friend South Carolina Sen. Lindsey Graham Saturday, during a campaign event held at a Myrtle Beach hotel.

“America needs Lindsey Graham in the United States senate for six more years,” Pence said to the rejoicing sold-out crowd of close to 800 supporters.

Pence touted an improving economy as reasons to support Graham in 2020, proudly waiving statistics about job production.

Scene outside the Embassy Suites Hotel ahead of Vice President Mike Pence's visit to Myrtle Beach on March 30. (Meredith Helline)

“This economy is roaring. 5.3 million new jobs created since election day, unemployment at a 50 year low," Pence said Saturday,“confidence is back, jobs are back, America is back but we’re just getting started South Carolina.”

Saturday’s event was the official kickoff of his re-election campaign, which included a later stop in Greenville.

“We can’t do this without a team,” Graham said compelling supporters to vote, “No politician is any bigger than the people who hold the signs, hold the polls, and knock on the doors and do all the hard work.”

Graham also promised to be the president’s ally, improve south Carolina roads and sewers and replenish beaches. He says he will not forget his backyard.

Graham was joined by Myrtle Beach Mayor Brenda Bethune, who reminded supporters of his presence in Hurricane Florence recovery.

“Senator graham has delivered in a big way and has always been on the forefront fighting for us," said Bethune.

Sen. Graham finished with a pledge to supporters.

“Here’s what I’m going to promise," Graham began.

"If I get re-elected, when I get re-elected, judges, more judges, more conservative judges.”

