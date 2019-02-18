Charges dropped against two following Horry County child abuse investigation

HORRY COUNTY, SC (WMBF) – Charges have been dropped against two people arrested in February in connection to a child abuse investigation that began in January.
Joseph Green and Brooke Bailey of Myrtle Beach were charged on Feb. 14 with unlawful neglect of a child or helpless person by legal custodian.
A June 18 letter from the solicitor’s office stated Bailey’s case was dismissed because the evidence to prosecute the case is unavailable, court documents state.
Green’s case was dismissed for the same reason, according to a Nov. 18 letter from the solicitor.
According a police report, an officer was called on Jan. 8 to the Waccamaw Emergency Room in the Murrells Inlet section of Georgetown County in reference to a possible child abuse incident.
A nurse told the officer that a baby boy was brought to the emergency room with a spiral fracture to his upper left arm, the police report stated.
According to documents, Green and Bailey told the nurse they discovered the injury after taking the baby out of his swaddle.
Copyright 2019 WMBF. All rights reserved.