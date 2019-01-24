SLED clears officer after one person was shot during officer-involved shooting in the Pee Dee

By Casey Watson | January 24, 2019 at 4:04 PM EST - Updated November 14 at 9:39 AM

DILLON COUNTY, SC (WMBF) - A South Carolina Department of Natural Resources officer will not be facing charges after being involved in a shooting, according to Thom Berry, with the State Law Enforcement Division.

Captain Robert McCullough with South Carolina Department of Natural Resources said the incident happened just before 6:30 on Aug. 15, 2018 when an officer fired his weapon in defense when a truck carrying three men drove toward one of the officers.

McCullough said one of the men in the truck was shot and was taken to the hospital to be treated.

McCullough says the officers were checking out litter and other violations in the area when the incident happened.

