Mom arrested after baby tests positive for drugs, police say

LORIS, SC (WMBF) – A woman was arrested by Loris police Monday after her baby boy allegedly tested positive for cannabinoids.
Crystal Michelle Thompson, 26, is charged with unlawful neglect of a child or helpless person by legal custodian.
On Dec. 4, a Department of Social Services investigator informed police that Thompson had recently given birth to the child, according to a Loris Police Department incident report. The investigator stated that through a urine test, the hospital determined the child tested positive for illegal drugs, the report states.
A warrant was sought for Thompson’s arrest. She was released from the J. Reuben Long Detention Center on $5,000 bond several hours after her arrest.
