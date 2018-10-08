First responders ‘salute a true hero’ during last call

FLORENCE, SC (WMBF) - Monday afternoon, the last call was delivered by the Florence Police Department for Sergeant Terrence Carraway after he was killed in the line of duty during a mass shooting.
“My friend, my brother, Sergeant Terrence Carraway laid down his life in a supreme act of devotion for the people who are so precious to him,” Florence Police Chief Allen Heidler said during the funeral on Monday. “Allison, he gave his life just like he lived it: as a hero.”
Carraway lost his life in the line of duty during last week’s shooting of seven law enforcement officers in Florence County.
A funeral took place at the Florence Center which can hold up to 10,000 people and thousands of community members and law enforcement from all over showed up the honor the fallen officer.
During the funeral, Heidler asked all first responders and members of the military who attended to stand and come to the position of attention to present arms to Carraway.
“The City of Florence Police Department salutes a true hero, Police Sergeant Terrence Carraway," Heidler said as officers and soldiers stood at attention. “Call sign: Cruiser 2, badge number 272, retired. End of watch October 3, 2018.”
Carraway served as an officer for the FPD for 30 plus years. He retired after 23 years with the Air Force of the 315th Airlift Wing, stationed out of Charleston Air Force Base, as a technical sergeant.
