Richland Sheriff says suspect is in custody, has not been charged in Wednesday’s mass shooting

FLORENCE COUNTY, SC (WMBF) - A suspect is in custody but has not been charged following Wednesday’s mass shooting that left one officer dead according to the Richland County Sheriff.
“This is a very active, very large, intense investigation,” Sheriff Leon Lott with the Richland County Sheriff’s Office said during a press conference Thursday afternoon.
He went on to say that this will be a very thorough investigation and that there is no current danger to the community.
“The priority is these officers, taking care of their families and processing this crime seen in order to get a successful prosecution,” Lott said.
Florence County Sheriff Kenney Boone called Richland County and asked for assistance during this investigation.
Lott said this is be cause “they have a major crime investigative team with a lot of experience in these types of situations.”
RCSO is overseeing the investigation, SLED was not asked to investigate by Florence authorities.
During the press conference, Lott said that he will not discuss the officers who were shot or release their names and condition at this time.
“We need lots of prayers,” Lott said. “It’s just a tragic, tragic time for everyone involved.”
“We need to process the crime scene so they can have a successful prosecution,” Lott said. “We can’t talk about the number of weapons or how many shots were fired at this time, we are still processing the scene.”
Deputy Chief Glen Kirby with the Florence County Sheriff’s Office identified the suspect as 74-year-old Fred Hopkins who lived at the home on Ashton Drive where the incident occurred. Hopkins suffered a head injury and was taken to a local hospital for treatment.
Law enforcement officials are unable to speak with the suspect at this time due to multiple health issues, Kirby says.
According to court records, Hopkins was charged with disorderly conduct in 2014, but the case was disposed of a few weeks later. Public records also show Hopkins used to be a lawyer, but has been disbarred since 1984.
Florence police officer Terrence Carraway, 52, who had just received his 30-year service pin from the department, was killed in the shooting.
According to Kirby, deputies were executing a search warrant for an unnamed person in relation to an alleged sexual assault of a minor who was a child in the home. Kirby confirms the alleged shooter was not the suspect they were investigating.
A 27-year-old man was also shot, and deputies say he was the suspect in the sexual assault allegation they were investigating. Five Florence County deputies were at the scene to serve the warrant. Two sex crimes investigators and one other deputy were also present, Kirby says.
Florence County EMS spokesperson Billy Hatchell confirms twelve patients were transported to two local trauma centers, seven police officers and five civilians.
