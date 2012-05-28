Charges dropped against man after report of armed robbery in 2012

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) – An armed robbery charge was dropped against a Georgia man arrested in 2012 in Myrtle Beach.
According to court records, the armed robbery charge against Willie Carnell Frink was dismissed on June 27, 2012.
A May 2012 police report stated a woman called police about an alleged robbery that happened at the Beachwalk Hotel at 1701 S. Ocean Blvd.
She claimed two men approached her and started making “small talk.” She said one of the men then pulled out a handgun, told her to hand over her stuff, then grabbed her purse and ran away with the other man.
The woman said she ran after the men, and they dropped her purse and got into a pick-up truck and drove away. The woman told police she was able to get the license plate number and continue following them until police arrived.
The police report states that officers did not find a gun in the truck, but they did find a handgun magazine. Officer did not find any other evidence, according to the report.
Khandon Onsha Frink, 28, of Shallotte, NC, was also initially arrested by police. The status of his case is unknown.
Copyright 2012 WMBF News. All Rights Reserved.