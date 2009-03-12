MOST WANTED: Adam Patrick Binder

By Meghan Miller - bio | email

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - A woman who had fraudulent charges on her credit card has prompted an investigation by Myrtle Beach police for the person made the illegal purchases in November 2007.

Myrtle Beach police say they have reason to believe that after eating at a local restaurant, the victim's server copied their credit card number to make food and movie purchases, along with payments on his cell phone bill.

Adam Patrick Binder, investigators say, is the person believed to have made the illegal purchases that amounted to a total of $373.

Anyone with information on the whereabouts of Binder is asked to call the Myrtle Beach Police Department immediately.

