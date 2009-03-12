Local Viewpoint - Golf Hall of Fame

By Ted Fortenberry - bio | email

This week I had the pleasure of attending the induction ceremonies for the inaugural class of the Myrtle Beach Golf Hall of Fame. What a great group of folks and what a wonderful history lesson on how the golfing industry was born in what has become known as the golf capital of the world.

These visionaries played a vital role in launching what has turned into a multi-million dollar annual industry that impacted the growth and development of this world class resort destination that the Grand Strand has become today.

We salute the members of the inaugural Myrtle Beach Golf Hall of Fame inductees and thank you for your commitment to this region, your vision and your tireless dedication. Congratulations on a well deserved honor.

