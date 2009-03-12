Does It Work? Tater Mitts

By Joe Terrell - email

(KLTV) - It's one of the most requested products we've ever tested on "Does It Work?"

"Introducing Tater Mitts, the innovative new kitchen gloves," the commercial states. "Simply rub, and with a few quick strokes... just 8 seconds of actual time... and presto, a perfectly peeled potato."

It's the same pitch that appears on the Tater Mitts box.

We open the box and find two large blue rubber gloves. The palms and fingers are covered with rough, blue plastic chunks. It kind of looks like they're coated in blue aquarium rock.

We get our first surprise when we read the instructions.

"Place the desired amount of potatoes in a pot covered with cold water. Bring the water to a boil," it says.

Nowhere on the box or in the commercial, does it says anything about boiling the potatoes first. But we've come this far, so we comply, boiling eight potatoes for the required 5 to 6 minutes.

While that's happening, we start manually peeling eight other potatoes. It took us 11 minutes. We saved the peelings which covered a standard pie plate with a pretty good sized heap of peelings.

When the other potatoes had completed their 5 minutes in the boiling water, we donned our blue gloves and started peeling the "Tater Mitts" way. Just like the commercial, we run the cold water and rub the potatoes vigorously with the Tater Mitts.

Amazing. The peeling just rubs right off and by the third potato, we were peeling potatoes clean in 8 seconds. The group of eight potatoes peeled with the Tater Mitts took about a minute and a half, not counting the 5 minutes boiling time.

When we compared the two plates of peelings, there was no comparison. The potatoes peeled the manual way, generated 10 times the total mass of peeling waste. That's because Tater Mitts take off only the very thin top layer of peeling.

"Does It Work?" We're not happy about the makers not advertising the boiling step, but there's no denying the fact that they work. We give the Tater Mitts a "yes."

We think they might be perfect for mashed potatoes, because boiling is part of the process anyway. Tater Mitts also worked well on new potatoes and sweet potatoes.

We got them at Target for $14.99.