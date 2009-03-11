Does It Work: The Best Nut Cracker

(KLTV) - It's not uncommon to go to a party where they're serving nuts. If you're planning a get together with nuts on the menu, or if you just like the quest of cracking your own shells, we may have a product for you.

We thought it would be fitting, and a bit fun, to test the Best Nut Cracker with some real nut cracker experts: the cast of the holiday ballet, "The Nutcracker."

There we sat on stage in a circle, cracking nuts.

The cast noted the solid construction of the Best Nut Cracker - solid metal cage with teeth lining the sides; strong wood handles that are comfortable to hold.

The product claims to be the first nutcracker that won't drive you nuts because it's supposed to be able to crack the shell without mangling the nut inside.

Our first crack was a walnut.

"It's good. It works," a cast member said.

Seconds later, another success. We cracked walnuts, pecans, filberts, hazelnuts, and pecans. The nuts were coming out whole, or at worst, in halves.

We were on a roll until we cracked our first almond. There was something about the shape that the Best Nut Cracker had trouble with. But with persistence and practice, we got it cracked. We mangled a few, but compared to an old-fashioned nut cracker we passed around, there was no doubt, we had found the Best Nut Cracker.

It was a true show stopper. The cast of "The Nutcracker" gives the Best Nut Cracker, a "Yes, it works."

We paid $9.99 for the Best Nut Cracker. It was a bit hard to find, but most discount department stores sell it.