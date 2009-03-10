Local Viewpoint - Wind Study

By Ted Fortenberry - bio | email

Green is the hot buzzword right now, and it seems everyone is finally beginning to realize that we need to work towards developing new energy sources that do not rely on fossil fuels.

In our local view, we are excited that the green initiative is gaining momentum. We were very excited to hear that an effort to determine the viability of wind energy is launching off the South Carolina coast. Officials with Santee Cooper, Coastal Carolina University and the South Carolina Energy Office are planning to launch weather buoys off the coast of Georgetown and Little River.

These buoys will measure wind speed, direction and frequency at stations up to six miles out into the ocean. The next step is the construction of an offshore platform near one of the buoy paths. Coastal Carolina researchers, working closely with North Carolina State University, will determine the best location for the platform, which will measure upper-level winds similar to those a wind turbine would encounter.

I'm sure there will be some who oppose the idea of placing wind turbines off the coastline, but we believe this is a viable clean-energy effort and worthy of more study. We have to begin to aggressively decrease our dependence on fossil fuels, and wind energy is great replacement option.

