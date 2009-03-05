MISSING: Henry Francis Willess, Jr.

HORRY COUNTY, SC (WMBF) - The Horry County Police Department is asking for help from the public in locating a missing Horry County man.

Officials say Henry Francis Willess, Jr., a resident of the Glenmere Subdivision of Horry County, has been missing since March 2. Family members say they last saw the man around 4:30 p.m. on Monday.

At the time he was last seen, Willess was wearing blue jeans, a black jacket and was driving a dark blue 2008 Dodge Caravan. The car, according to officials, can be identified with South Carolina license plate V17340.

Willess is described by police as a while male standing 5 feet 8 inches tall and approximately 189 pounds. He is said to have blue eyes and graying hair.

Investigators in the case say he is known to frequent flea markets and has appeared to have taken his daily medication with him before his disappearance. Willess, however, did not take a change of clothes.

Anyone with information on the whereabouts of the missing Horry County man is asked to call the Horry county Police Department immediately at (843) 915-TIPS or (843) 915-5350.

