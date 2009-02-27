Sponsored by Midland Radio Corporation
Walgreens stores that will be selling the Midland Weather Radios include:
|ADDRESS
|CITY
|STATE
|ZIP
|PHONE
|1005 S. Governor Williams Hwy.
|Darlington
|SC
|29532
|(843) 393-2679
|901 S. 5th St.
|Hartsville
|SC
|29550
|(843) 332-4523
|1210 Highway 301 N.
|Dillon
|SC
|29536
|(843) 774-2707
|1500 S. Irby St.
|Florence
|SC
|29505
|(843) 629-8427
|2498 2nd Loop Rd.
|Florence
|SC
|29501
|(843) 317-1233
|2872 S. Highway 17
|Garden City
|SC
|29576
|(843) 357-3985
|300 S. Kings Hwy.
|Myrtle Beach
|SC
|29577
|(843) 626-2214
|4300 Highway 17, S.
|North Myrtle Beach
|SC
|29582
|(843) 272-8399
|4779 Highway 501
|Myrtle Beach
|SC
|29579
|(843) 903-5695
|3701 N. Kings Hwy.
|Myrtle Beach
|SC
|29577
|(843) 448-9104
|1601 Church St.
|Conway
|SC
|29526
|(843) 488-2000
|601 Highway 17, N.
|North Myrtle Beach
|SC
|29582
|(843) 663-1459
|301 W. McIntyre St.
|Mullins
|SC
|29574
|(843) 464-0118
|1146 Cheraw St.
|Bennettsville
|SC
|29512
|(843) 454-1818
|3003 Fayetteville Rd.
|Lumberton
|NC
|28358
|(910) 739-7072
Krogers stores that will be selling the Midland Weather Radios include:
|ADDRESS
|CITY
|STATE
|ZIP
|PHONE
|
3735 Renee Drive
|Myrtle Beach
|SC
|29579
|
843-236-4212
|
9610 North Kings Hwy
|Myrtle Beach
|SC
|29572
|
843-449-9671
|
2939 South Highway 17
|Murrells Inlet
|SC
|29576
|
843-357-4303
|
781 Main Street
|North Myrtle Beach
|SC
|29582
|
843-249-9950
WMBF News' Midland Weather Radio promotion is sponsored by Midland Radio Corporation and Walgreens.
WMBF is committed to helping our viewers program their radios to receive alert messages for their local areas. See the step-by-step instructions below, and use the links to the right to get the South Carolina and North Carolina SAME codes for your county. You'll need that code as part of the programming instructions.
How to Program your Midland All Hazards Weather Alert Radio
You will need the following
Put your three AA batteries in the back of the weather radio.
Wait for the radio to turn on. When the time 12:00AM appears your radio is ready to program.
How to Program the Time
How to Program your SAME code
For a list of South Carolina SAME codes by county, click here >> | For a list of North Carolina SAME codes by county, click here >>
Programming a single SAME code
If you want your weather radio to only be programmed for one county's SAME code push the down arrow again and hit select. SAME 01 will appear on the screen. Push your select key again. 000000 or -- -- -- -- -- -- -- -- will appear on the screen the first 0 will be flashing. Using the SAME code for the county you want to program you will need to use the arrow keys to move the number up or down to get to your desired number. Once the first number is entered you will need to use the right arrow key to move to the next number. Continue with the process until you have entered each number and hit "select" and then press "menu" twice. Use the down arrow key until you reach the word CHANNEL. Push the select key twice to get out of the menu.
Programming multiple SAME codes
If you want to program multiple SAME codes use your up/down arrow keys to move to MULTIPLE. Press the select key.
The word SAME 01 will appear on the screen. Hit the select key again.
000000 or -- -- -- -- -- -- -- -- will appear on the screen. The first 0 or -- will be flashing. Using the SAME code for the first county to be programmed, you will need to use the up/down arrow keys to change the O or -- to reach the desired number. Once the first number is entered you will need to use the right arrow key to move to the next 0 or -- and start the process over again.
Continue until you have entered each number. Push the select key. The words SAME 01 will appear again.
Push the up arrow key and the message will change to "SAME 02". Push the select key. 000000 or -- -- -- -- -- -- -- -- will appear on the screen. Enter the numbers like you just did for the second SAME code you want to program.
Continue this process until all codes have been entered. Hit "select" and then press "menu" twice. Next you will need to program the channel.
Programming the Correct Weather Channel on your Radio
Press the menu key. Use the down arrow key until you reach the word "CHANNEL". Push the select key.
Using the arrow keys find the correct weather radio channel. If you live close to the county line you might need to program an additional channel.
For a list of South Carolina SAME frequencies by county, click here >> | For a list of North Carolina SAME frequencies by county, click here >>
When you have found your correct channel hit the select key. Then press the menu key.
IMPORTANT INFORMATION
Now that your radio has been programmed you need to plug the AC adapter into the wall, and plug the other end of the cable into the "DC JACK" port on the back of the radio. The batteries are used only to program the radio and in case you lose power. Remember to change your batteries twice a year.
