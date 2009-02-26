Students vie for LEGO title

By Audra Coble, NewsNation Reporter

FLORENCE, SC (WMBF) - A group of students from Florence schools are headed to the state LEGO Robotics competition.

Students from Moore and Delmae Elementary qualified at the regional competition in December to compete for the coveted state title on Saturday, Feb. 21, at Clemson University.

Each team is composed of 10 members, their coach and mentors. Members designed and engineered their LEGO robot to do various tasks, such as throwing rocks or running a maze.

Teams are judged on project presentation, robot design and performance, and what the organization calls "gracious professionalism."

Delmae and Moore will be competing against 80 other schools in the state competition. The winner will advance to the World LEGO Tournament.

