Woman of Character: Candice Lively - WMBFNews.com, Myrtle Beach/Florence SC, Weather

Woman of Character: Candice Lively

2009 is the year we're celebrating special women in our lives.  Each month, WMBF News is teaming up with Sasee Magazine to feature a "Woman of Character" in our community. 

We're kicking things off in March with a woman who got a stack of nominations: Candice Lively. 

Here's a taste of what one of those essays, written by Stephanie Necessary, said:

"Some women tiptoe through our lives, leaving no lasting impression behind them.  Some women stomp their way into our lives, disrupting anything and everything in their path, leaving a destructive wake.  A blessed few chose to dance, inspiring all those who surround them.  They grace, beauty and soul motivate every woman who watches their dance.  Candice Lively, a district attorney with the Horry County Solicitor's office is one such dancer."

Lively could be nominated for any number of things she does on a daily basis - wife, mother of two, and District Attorney - but it's the role she plays as a coach of the Forestbrook Middle School Mock Trial Team that motivated creative writing teacher Stephanie Necessary and students like Brittany Wilson and Haley Evans to pick up a pen and write.

"I looked at the women in my life and who I thought had made an impact on me and on other people around me," explained Necessary. "Candice stood out."

Wilson agreed, describing Lively as ‘amazing' and ‘one of a kind.'

"She inspired us in so many ways in so many things," Evans recounted.

Lively says she's both humbled and touched because teaching students the ways of the courtroom and helping them place at the regional and state levels was all just in a day's work.

"You want to make an impact on their lives because I remember people who touched me and helped me get a focus on where I wanted to be," Lively explained. "So to have them say I am a woman of character, it really floored me."

More importantly, with her guidance in the classroom, she is motivating a whole new generation of women to take on the world.

