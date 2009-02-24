Woman of Character: Candice Lively

2009 is the year we're celebrating special women in our lives. Each month, WMBF News is teaming up with Sasee Magazine to feature a "Woman of Character" in our community.
We're kicking things off in March with a woman who got a stack of nominations: Candice Lively.
Here's a taste of what one of those essays, written by Stephanie Necessary, said:
"Some women tiptoe through our lives, leaving no lasting impression behind them. Some women stomp their way into our lives, disrupting anything and everything in their path, leaving a destructive wake. A blessed few chose to dance, inspiring all those who surround them. They grace, beauty and soul motivate every woman who watches their dance. Candice Lively, a district attorney with the Horry County Solicitor's office is one such dancer."
Lively could be nominated for any number of things she does on a daily basis - wife, mother of two, and District Attorney - but it's the role she plays as a coach of the Forestbrook Middle School Mock Trial Team that motivated creative writing teacher Stephanie Necessary and students like Brittany Wilson and Haley Evans to pick up a pen and write.
"I looked at the women in my life and who I thought had made an impact on me and on other people around me," explained Necessary. "Candice stood out."
Wilson agreed, describing Lively as ‘amazing' and ‘one of a kind.'
"She inspired us in so many ways in so many things," Evans recounted.
Lively says she's both humbled and touched because teaching students the ways of the courtroom and helping them place at the regional and state levels was all just in a day's work.
"You want to make an impact on their lives because I remember people who touched me and helped me get a focus on where I wanted to be," Lively explained. "So to have them say I am a woman of character, it really floored me."
More importantly, with her guidance in the classroom, she is motivating a whole new generation of women to take on the world.
Crews have responded to the Loris area Friday afternoon for a brush fire that has consumed between one to two acres, according to Horry County Fire Rescue spokesperson Mark Nugent.More >>
Crews have responded to the Loris area Friday afternoon for a brush fire that has consumed between one to two acres, according to Horry County Fire Rescue spokesperson Mark Nugent.More >>
Two people were shot on Lester Road in the Dillon area, according to Captain Cliff Arnette with the Dillon County Sheriff’s Office.More >>
Two people were shot on Lester Road in the Dillon area, according to Captain Cliff Arnette with the Dillon County Sheriff’s Office.More >>
MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - A clear end to the work week, but storms possible heading into the weekend. Tonight will remain mild with lows dipping into the mid 40s. Mostly clear skies stay through the overnight and Friday morning. More clouds arrive Friday afternoon but rain chances remain slim. Temperatures turn warmer with 70s back in the forecast. Saturday will be our warmest day of the week in the 70s, but that will also be when our best storm chances ramp up as w...More >>
MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - A clear end to the work week, but storms possible heading into the weekend. Tonight will remain mild with lows dipping into the mid 40s. Mostly clear skies stay through the overnight and Friday morning. More clouds arrive Friday afternoon but rain chances remain slim. Temperatures turn warmer with 70s back in the forecast. Saturday will be our warmest day of the week in the 70s, but that will also be when our best storm chances ramp up as w...More >>
A 42-year-old Florence man was arrested and charged with kidnapping and first-degree criminal sexual conduct after he allegedly pulled a victim behind a vacant home with the intention of sexual assault.More >>
A 42-year-old Florence man was arrested and charged with kidnapping and first-degree criminal sexual conduct after he allegedly pulled a victim behind a vacant home with the intention of sexual assault.More >>
A 19-year-old Socastee High School student was arrested for alleged criminal sexual conduct with a 15-year-old student after he allegedly touched her waist and breast, according to police records.More >>
A 19-year-old Socastee High School student was arrested for alleged criminal sexual conduct with a 15-year-old student after he allegedly touched her waist and breast, according to police records.More >>
LaKeith Smith, 19, laughed as a judge's comment during his sentencing Thursday. He'll spend 65 years in prison for felony murder, armed burglary, second-degree theft, and third-degree theft.More >>
LaKeith Smith, 19, laughed as a judge's comment during his sentencing Thursday. He'll spend 65 years in prison for felony murder, armed burglary, second-degree theft, and third-degree theft.More >>
Two teenagers who disappeared on their way home after Christmas were found months later, stabbed to death at the bottom of a mine shaft.More >>
Two teenagers who disappeared on their way home after Christmas were found months later, stabbed to death at the bottom of a mine shaft.More >>
The Seattle Times said the eagle probably confused the tall Canadian, whose nickname is Big Maple, for an actual big maple tree.More >>
The Seattle Times said the eagle probably confused the tall Canadian, whose nickname is Big Maple, for an actual big maple tree.More >>
Ultimate fighting star Conor McGregor is facing criminal charges in the wake of a backstage melee he allegedly instigated that has forced the removal of three fights off UFC's biggest card of the year.More >>
Ultimate fighting star Conor McGregor is facing criminal charges in the wake of a backstage melee he allegedly instigated that has forced the removal of three fights off UFC's biggest card of the year.More >>
A woman accused of decapitating a 7-year-old boy with a kitchen knife in a rural western New York home has been charged with second-degree murder.More >>
A woman accused of decapitating a 7-year-old boy with a kitchen knife in a rural western New York home has been charged with second-degree murder.More >>
President Donald Trump has instructed the U.S. trade representative to consider slapping $100 billion in additional tariffs on Chinese goods.More >>
President Donald Trump has instructed the U.S. trade representative to consider slapping $100 billion in additional tariffs on Chinese goods.More >>
Investigators in Alabama are working what they call a case involving a disturbing scam aimed at animal lovers.More >>
Investigators in Alabama are working what they call a case involving a disturbing scam aimed at animal lovers.More >>
As the fallout from the Facebook, Cambridge Analytica scandal continues, many Americans are searching for clues on how much information Facebook has on them and may have shared.More >>
As the fallout from the Facebook, Cambridge Analytica scandal continues, many Americans are searching for clues on how much information Facebook has on them and may have shared.More >>
Best Buy warns of compromised customer data in third-party cyberattack.More >>
Best Buy warns of compromised customer data in third-party cyberattack.More >>
"We are going to stay out here until we find something," Claiborne Parish Sheriff Ken Bailey said.More >>
"We are going to stay out here until we find something," Claiborne Parish Sheriff Ken Bailey said.More >>