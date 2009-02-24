Local Viewpoint - Sandy Island

By Ted Fortenberry - bio | email

When tragedy impacts a community, the way it responds shows the true character of the people of that region. The folks in Georgetown County who are dealing with the loss of three of their own this week have shown a positive, caring spirit towards the Sandy Island community through their outpouring of love and support for the families and friends of the victims who tragically lost their lives.

In addition, the emotional and financial offerings one group, in an effort to try to ensure that another accident like this is less likely to occur in the future, is working to install life preserver stations at the docks on each end of the waterway. In our local view, this community has shown how important it is to take care of our own, and to be there when tragedy strikes.

Our thoughts and prayers are with the families who are dealing with this loss. It is comforting to you know you have such wonderful friends and neighbors who care so much about you and the entire community.

©2009 WMBF News. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.