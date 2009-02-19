Local Viewpoint - Hard Rock Park

By Ted Fortenberry - bio | email
Well, it looks like Hard Rock Park will be back in business for the 2009 season. That's great news for the area.
In our local view, there are several things about the reopening of Hard Rock Park are of extreme importance.
The business model for the park to be successful is much different when you invest $25 million compared to the original $400 million commitment. Pricing can be more reasonable and the opportunity for success is much, much better.
With the opening of the Fantasy Harbour Bridge coming later this year, an aggressive marketing plan, new pricing, additional rides and attractions, we're optimistic the park will succeed. It is important for the region that these new owners not make the same mistakes as the previous group. We wish them much success.
