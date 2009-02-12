ATHLETE OF THE WEEK: Everett Golson

By Justin Felder - bio | email

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - This week's WMBF News Athlete of the Week is often recognized for his play on the field and court, but it's the example he sets for his young fans that is truly impressive.

Myrtle Beach High School sophomore Everett Golson is a leader in two major sports. He's the point guard of the Seahawks' defending state champion basketball team and the quarterback of the state champion football team.

Golson is a talented scorer on the basketball court, and can make people miss running in football - but he's more interested in getting teammates involved in both games.

"I'm a pass first person," said Golson. "I'd rather see somebody else score before I score."

The Seahawks have plenty of young fans. Many of them know two-sport stars like Golson, Jamere Valentine and Demazio Skelton by name.

"Even though he's only in the 10th grade, a lot of kids really look up to him," said Myrtle Beach Basketball Head Coach DeAndre Scott.

Golson is well aware of his role in the community, and he appreciates the opportunity.

"When I was little, I never thought I would've been like this," said Golson. "I'm glad I can do this, just being a leader to the community."

The point guard also knows that as a role model, he has to watch his actions much closer than your average teenager.

"There's a lot of stuff you can get into out there, but I just gotta realize that somebody's always watching me," said Golson.

His coach agrees, saying Golson, and the rest of his players, realize there are a lot of young kids who look up to them.

"They are role models. They do the right thing," said Scott. "They don't always make the right decisions because they're 15 and 16 [years old], but they try to."

