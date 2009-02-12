Does it Work: MicroGrill - WMBFNews.com, Myrtle Beach/Florence SC, Weather

Does it Work: MicroGrill

By Joe Terrell - email

(KLTV) - A lot of products we test on "Does It Work?" make use of the microwave oven.

It's like the makers of these "as seen on TV" products haven't moved past their 1975 fascination with the microwave. This time we're turning it into a grill with the MicroGrill. Question is: "Does It Work?"

It's right there on the box: The MicroGrill "transforms your microwave into a turbo-charged grilling machine." "Complete meals in under 7 minutes." And it "works in any microwave."

We opened the box and found an instruction book filled with MicroGrill recipes, the MicroGrill itself and two plastic things called baker spacers, designed to allow you to make pastries.

Before you can start using the MicroGrill, you have to preheat it for a few minutes in the microwave. When you pull it out will be hot. There are no cords or dials to worry about, and the MicroGrill is only big enough for one steak of any size at a time.

We seasoned a fresh, non-frozen steak on both sides and put it in the MicroGrill and into the microwave for 5 minutes, as instructed.

We had high hopes. The box claims you don't get that rubbery texture you might expect from a microwave-cooked steak because the "MicroGrill blocks the microwaves from directly penetrating your food."

When the steak comes out, we notice it's dark brown around the edges and it's missing those pretty grill lines shown on the box. Taste is the true test, and it did not pass.

The steak was rubbery and bland. The closer we ate out toward the edges, the worse it got.

We tried a frozen hamburger and the results were worse. We couldn't eat it. The taste and texture was awful, even though the instructions claim the MicroGrill can cook a perfect hamburger in 3 minutes with no thawing.

Does It Work? We give the MicroGrill a "no".

The Micro Grill sells for $39.99 at Linens 'N Things.

  • Local NewsLocalMore>>

  • Breaking

    Crews battling brush fire in Loris area

    Crews battling brush fire in Loris area

    Friday, April 6 2018 2:57 PM EDT2018-04-06 18:57:31 GMT
    (Source: Raycom Media)(Source: Raycom Media)

    Crews have responded to the Loris area Friday afternoon for a brush fire that has consumed between one to two acres, according to Horry County Fire Rescue spokesperson Mark Nugent.

    More >>

    Crews have responded to the Loris area Friday afternoon for a brush fire that has consumed between one to two acres, according to Horry County Fire Rescue spokesperson Mark Nugent.

    More >>

  • Breaking

    Two people shot in Dillon area; authorities investigating

    Two people shot in Dillon area; authorities investigating

    Friday, April 6 2018 2:27 PM EDT2018-04-06 18:27:19 GMT
    (Source: Raycom Media)(Source: Raycom Media)

    Two people were shot on Lester Road in the Dillon area, according to Captain Cliff Arnette with the Dillon County Sheriff’s Office.

    More >>

    Two people were shot on Lester Road in the Dillon area, according to Captain Cliff Arnette with the Dillon County Sheriff’s Office.

    More >>

  • FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY: Strong storms possible Saturday afternoon

    FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY: Strong storms possible Saturday afternoon

    Friday, April 6 2018 2:19 PM EDT2018-04-06 18:19:26 GMT

    MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - A clear end to the work week, but storms possible heading into the weekend.  Tonight will remain mild with lows dipping into the mid 40s. Mostly clear skies stay through the overnight and Friday morning.  More clouds arrive Friday afternoon but rain chances remain slim. Temperatures turn warmer with 70s back in the forecast. Saturday will be our warmest day of the week in the 70s, but that will also be when our best storm chances ramp up as w...

    More >>

    MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - A clear end to the work week, but storms possible heading into the weekend.  Tonight will remain mild with lows dipping into the mid 40s. Mostly clear skies stay through the overnight and Friday morning.  More clouds arrive Friday afternoon but rain chances remain slim. Temperatures turn warmer with 70s back in the forecast. Saturday will be our warmest day of the week in the 70s, but that will also be when our best storm chances ramp up as w...

    More >>
    •   

  • Trending StoriesTrending StoriesMore>>

  • Teen laughs before judge hands down 65-year prison sentence

    Teen laughs before judge hands down 65-year prison sentence

    Thursday, April 5 2018 9:25 PM EDT2018-04-06 01:25:21 GMT
    LaKeith-Smith was sentenced to 65 years in prison Thursday. (Source: WSFA 12 News)LaKeith-Smith was sentenced to 65 years in prison Thursday. (Source: WSFA 12 News)

    LaKeith Smith, 19, laughed as a judge's comment during his sentencing Thursday. He'll spend 65 years in prison for felony murder, armed burglary, second-degree theft, and third-degree theft. 

    More >>

    LaKeith Smith, 19, laughed as a judge's comment during his sentencing Thursday. He'll spend 65 years in prison for felony murder, armed burglary, second-degree theft, and third-degree theft. 

    More >>

  • Teenagers in love found slain, bound in abandoned mine shaft

    Teenagers in love found slain, bound in abandoned mine shaft

    Friday, April 6 2018 2:40 AM EDT2018-04-06 06:40:10 GMT
    Friday, April 6 2018 3:08 PM EDT2018-04-06 19:08:33 GMT
    (Amanda Hunt via AP). This undated photo provided by Amanda Hunt shows a selfie of her niece Brelynne "Breezy" Otteson. Prosecutors said 17-year-old Otteson and 18-year-old Riley Powell were bound and stabbed after visiting a friend whose boyfriend bec...(Amanda Hunt via AP). This undated photo provided by Amanda Hunt shows a selfie of her niece Brelynne "Breezy" Otteson. Prosecutors said 17-year-old Otteson and 18-year-old Riley Powell were bound and stabbed after visiting a friend whose boyfriend bec...
    (Amanda Hunt via AP). This undated photo provided by Amanda Hunt shows a selfie of her niece Brelynne "Breezy" Otteson. Prosecutors said 17-year-old Otteson and 18-year-old Riley Powell were bound and stabbed after visiting a friend whose boyfriend bec...(Amanda Hunt via AP). This undated photo provided by Amanda Hunt shows a selfie of her niece Brelynne "Breezy" Otteson. Prosecutors said 17-year-old Otteson and 18-year-old Riley Powell were bound and stabbed after visiting a friend whose boyfriend bec...

    Two teenagers who disappeared on their way home after Christmas were found months later, stabbed to death at the bottom of a mine shaft.

    More >>

    Two teenagers who disappeared on their way home after Christmas were found months later, stabbed to death at the bottom of a mine shaft.

    More >>

  • Bald eagle lands on MLB player; he stays cool

    Bald eagle lands on MLB player; he stays cool

    Friday, April 6 2018 8:01 AM EDT2018-04-06 12:01:27 GMT
    Friday, April 6 2018 8:27 AM EDT2018-04-06 12:27:42 GMT
    (Source: @Mariners/Twitter)(Source: @Mariners/Twitter)

    The Seattle Times said the eagle probably confused the tall Canadian, whose nickname is Big Maple, for an actual big maple tree.

    More >>

    The Seattle Times said the eagle probably confused the tall Canadian, whose nickname is Big Maple, for an actual big maple tree.

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly