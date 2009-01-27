Does It Work: Cordless Swivel Sweeper

(KLTV) - When a mess is too big for a broom, but not big enough for a vacuum cleaner, you're forced with a choice to make. Not anymore.

There's a new "as seen on TV" cleaning tool making a bid to join your family. We put the Cordless Swivel Sweeper to test.

Right on the front of the box it says, "Swivels and picks up like no other!" That can be a good thing or a bad thing.

You get an instruction booklet, the three metal poles that assemble to form the handle, the Ni-Cad battery and charger, and the main sweeping unit.

The battery will need to charge for eight hours for 45 minutes of work on a full charge.

We created a few messes - some of them on carpet, some on the tile floor and some along baseboards and under cabinet ledges. The sweeping unit has brushes around all four edges that flick the debris into a tray. Once it gets full, some of the debris comes back out onto the floor, but if you empty the debris tray regularly, all is well.

The Cordless Swivel Sweeper performed well on all counts. The two-pound Swivel Sweeper was especially useful on steps.

"Does it Work?" We give the Cordless Swivel Sweeper a "Yes."

We must note, this product leaves us with some concern about durability. It just doesn't have a good, rugged feel, and at $35, you're going to want it to last.

We bought the Cordless Swivel Sweeper at Target.