Local Viewpoint - Inauguration

By Ted Fortenberry - bio | email

This week we have experienced one of the most historic moments in the history of our country. On Jan. 20, 2009, Barack Obama was officially sworn in as the first African American to hold the most important position in our country - President of the United States of America.

From Obama's train ride that followed the same path as Abraham Lincoln on his journey in the late 1800s to his remarks at the Lincoln Memorial from the same location as Martin Luther King's "I Have a Dream" address in 1963, the symbolism of this new era is impressive and overwhelming.

In our local view we feel fortunate to be alive to have witnessed this historic moment. Like so many world-changing events that have impacted our lives, we will all remember this week and how this one event shaped the future of our country.

I'm sure it won't take long for Washington to get back to politics as usual, but for this week we will enjoy the positive spirit in the air. Good Luck and Godspeed to you, President Obama, and to all of us who make up these United States of America.

