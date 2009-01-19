How to report a power outage

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - With the threat of ice and winter weather, it may be possible that weather could cause some power problems. Power companies say they have crews on standby ready to respond to whatever.
Here's the numbers you need to call to report a power problem at your home or business.
Santee Cooper
1-888-769-7688
Progress Energy
(800) 419-6356
Pee Dee Electric
Darlington
843-665-4070
Marion
843-423-3932
Horry Electric
843-369-2212
Santee Electric
1-888-239-2300
Marlboro Electric
843-479-3855 Marlboro County (except Wallace area)
all other members 1-800-922-9174
