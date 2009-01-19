How to report a power outage

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - With the threat of ice and winter weather, it may be possible that weather could cause some power problems. Power companies say they have crews on standby ready to respond to whatever.

Here's the numbers you need to call to report a power problem at your home or business.

Santee Cooper

1-888-769-7688

Progress Energy

(800) 419-6356

Pee Dee Electric

Darlington

843-665-4070

Marion

843-423-3932

Horry Electric

843-369-2212

Santee Electric

1-888-239-2300

Marlboro Electric

843-479-3855 Marlboro County (except Wallace area)

all other members 1-800-922-9174

