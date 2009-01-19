How to report a power outage - WMBFNews.com, Myrtle Beach/Florence SC, Weather

How to report a power outage

MYRTLE BEACH, SC  (WMBF) - With the threat of ice and winter weather, it may be possible that weather could cause some power problems. Power companies say they have crews on standby ready to respond to whatever.

Here's the numbers you need to call to report a power problem at your home or business.

Santee Cooper
1-888-769-7688

Progress Energy
(800) 419-6356

Pee Dee Electric
Darlington
843-665-4070

Marion
843-423-3932

Horry Electric
843-369-2212

Santee Electric
1-888-239-2300

Marlboro Electric
843-479-3855 Marlboro County (except Wallace area)
all other members 1-800-922-9174

©2010 WMBF News. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Powered by Frankly