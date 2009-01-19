Winter Driving Tips

Here are some tips that can reduce your chances of an unexpected breakdown and keep you safe through the winter months:
- Inspect belts and hoses; if they are more than four years old they may have to be replaced.
- Check antifreeze protection: important in preventing engine freeze-ups.
- Check tires and tire pressure: Good tires are essential on those snowy and icy roads.
- Check all lights and fluid levels.
- Check and/or replace wipers (consider snow blades).
- Add windshield washer fluid that's better in cold temperatures.
- Have the exhaust system checked; exhaust leaks will cause harmful carbon monoxide gas to leak into the passenger compartment.
- Have your heater and defroster checked.
- Check to see that all maintenance services are up to date.
- If your battery is more than four years old, have it tested. An old or borderline battery may fail in extreme cold.
- Carry with you a winter emergency kit consisting of: a flashlight, gloves, hat, flares, blanket, small amount of sand or salt, drinking water, snacks, cell phone, ice scraper and a small shovel.
- Drive cautiously and slow over icy, snowy or leaf-covered roads.
- Make sure your vehicle is mechanically sound before the temperature dips and the streets get icy.
Simple low cost maintenance now is much better than a major repair later.