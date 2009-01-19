Winter Driving Tips - WMBFNews.com, Myrtle Beach/Florence SC, Weather

Winter Driving Tips

Here are some tips that can reduce your chances of an unexpected breakdown and keep you safe through the winter months:

  • Inspect belts and hoses; if they are more than four years old they may have to be replaced.

  • Check antifreeze protection: important in preventing engine freeze-ups.

  • Check tires and tire pressure: Good tires are essential on those snowy and icy roads.

  • Check all lights and fluid levels.

  • Check and/or replace wipers (consider snow blades).

  • Add windshield washer fluid that's better in cold temperatures.

  • Have the exhaust system checked; exhaust leaks will cause harmful carbon monoxide gas to leak into the passenger compartment.

  • Have your heater and defroster checked.

  • Check to see that all maintenance services are up to date.

  • If your battery is more than four years old, have it tested. An old or borderline battery may fail in extreme cold.

  • Carry with you a winter emergency kit consisting of: a flashlight, gloves, hat, flares, blanket, small amount of sand or salt, drinking water, snacks, cell phone, ice scraper and a small shovel.

  • Drive cautiously and slow over icy, snowy or leaf-covered roads.

  • Make sure your vehicle is mechanically sound before the temperature dips and the streets get icy.

Simple low cost maintenance now is much better than a major repair later.

