Winter Driving Tips

Here are some tips that can reduce your chances of an unexpected breakdown and keep you safe through the winter months:

Inspect belts and hoses; if they are more than four years old they may have to be replaced.

Check antifreeze protection: important in preventing engine freeze-ups.

Check tires and tire pressure: Good tires are essential on those snowy and icy roads.

Check all lights and fluid levels.

Check and/or replace wipers (consider snow blades).

Add windshield washer fluid that's better in cold temperatures.

Have the exhaust system checked; exhaust leaks will cause harmful carbon monoxide gas to leak into the passenger compartment.

Have your heater and defroster checked.

Check to see that all maintenance services are up to date.

If your battery is more than four years old, have it tested. An old or borderline battery may fail in extreme cold.

Carry with you a winter emergency kit consisting of: a flashlight, gloves, hat, flares, blanket, small amount of sand or salt, drinking water, snacks, cell phone, ice scraper and a small shovel.

Drive cautiously and slow over icy, snowy or leaf-covered roads.

Make sure your vehicle is mechanically sound before the temperature dips and the streets get icy.

Simple low cost maintenance now is much better than a major repair later.