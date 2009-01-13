Local Viewpoint - Animal Shelter

By Ted Fortenberry - bio | email

The Horry County Humane Society has reopened, thanks to the assistance from Horry County officials. We are hopeful this transition window will allow the shelter leadership sufficient time to focus on finding a qualified executive director.

In our local view, this additional time will also allow the group to thoroughly clean and sanitize the facility removing any potential for additional distemper exposure and also give them time to develop new policies and procedures that will hopefully reduce the chances of a similar situation developing in the future.

It is now time for the county, shelter leaders, employees, and board members to work together to resolve their conflicts. Going forward it will be extremely important that all parties work together to adapt, adjust and evaluate the new procedures as they see opportunity to make improvements to these updated policies.

We do believe everyone involved is working toward the same goal - providing excellent care for the animals - and that should ultimately be the main objective for the operation.

