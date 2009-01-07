Does It Work: Steam Buddy

By Joe Terrell - email

(KLTV) Will the Steam Buddy having you arriving to your destination wrinkle-free?

Our first impression was that the Steam Buddy feels nice and solid, and you get a couple of attachments - a measuring cup comes included. Tap water is acceptable. And the Steam Buddy is easy enough to fill up.

Plug it in, and seconds later, it starts heating up, even before we pushed any buttons.

We started with the most wrinkled item we had, a child's shirt that looks like it came out of the dryer and then was hung up. It's 70 percent silk and then something else. We do just one side of each shirt for comparison's sake.

The directions warn against pushing the button too fast. Nothing major, just a little water, and of course, we have to see how fast too fast is.

In about a minute we have a definite difference.

We popped on the fabric brush attachment, though we're not sure what it's for. It feels like a lint brush, but we tried it on an all cotton shirt.

Again, just the part of the shirt on the left side. And again, a few water spots form from hastily pushing the button.

But the final product leaves little doubt. The Steam Buddy made a difference.

Lastly, we tried the product on a pair of ladies' pants with some pretty heavy wrinkles.

Most of the big wrinkles dropped out almost immediately. A few were tougher, but in the end we were impressed.

And then we broke out the creasing tool. It clips on just like the fabric brush, put the pants in its grip and slide on down.

The Steam Buddy was very impressive, and probably the best reason to buy this steamer over any other. It worked great on shirts, too.

We give the Steam Buddy a yes. We picked up the Steam Buddy for $20 at Linens and Things.