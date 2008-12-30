Local Viewpoint - 2009

By Ted Fortenberry - bio | email

Happy New Year! We are hopeful 2009 will be a wonderful year for you and your family.

We would like to start off the New Year by saying Thank You for a wonderful year; 2008 will always be special to all of us at WMBF News since we were all intimately involved in the launch of the station on 8/8/08 in conjunction NBC's coverage of the Summer Olympics from Beijing, China.

We appreciate you welcoming us into your homes and also engaging in our coverage. This segment in particular allows us to share some varied thoughts on the topics of interest at that moment in time and your feedback - whether positive or negative - is always respected and appreciated.

It seems that many in today's society want to associate only with people who possess an opinion that mirrors their own. In our opinion that is not healthy.

In 2009 we will continue to share our thoughts on the stories making news and hope you will do the same. The purpose of Local Viewpoint is to create a forum to allow constructive debate to take place on topics affecting our communities. Hopefully, the diverse opinions will challenge us to look at a subject from another point of view in a respectful fashion. Although we may not always agree, we are all better served when we open our minds to diverse viewpoints and varied opinions.

We hope you'll engage with us in 2009 as we work together to make this a better region.

Again, Happy New Year!

©2008 WMBF News. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.