Local Viewpoint - 2009 Wishes

By Ted Fortenberry - bio | email

As we near the end the year, it offers a time to reflect on the previous 12 months and look forward towards the upcoming year. Based on the last few months in 2008, I think there are many of us who are looking forward to the arrival of 2009. So with an optimistic outlook here are a few of our wishes for the New Year.

First, a rebound in the economy and an improved housing market resulting in a more prosperous economy and more visitors to the Grand Strand.

An end to the governmental stalemate in Atlantic Beach. With the election of a new mayor, and, if necessary a new councilperson, the five-person mayor/council team will finally have an odd numbered delegation so the tie votes that have hamstrung the town will come to an end.

Peace and quiet in May... and not just the bikers, but the bickering, as well. It is obvious the bike rallies of the past will take a new form beginning in 2009, and now it is time for community leaders to begin a focused effort to take advantage of this change. Work needs to begin immediately on a long-term plan to increase visitor demand during the latter part of May and Memorial Day weekend as we kick off the unofficial start of summer.

A new owner for Hard Rock Park... and might we add a successful new owner for Hard Rock Park.

Some construction projects make the list...

No. 1: Interstate 73. This is a critical project for the region and progress needs to continue on this vital Interstate link; approval of the design for the new airport terminal by the Myrtle Beach Community Appearance Board with construction to begin soon after; a new boardwalk to take shape in Myrtle Beach; some help for the folks in Carolina Forest with something being done to address the daily traffic congestion at Carolina Forest Boulevard and Hwy. 501 intersection; completion of the North Myrtle Beach Main Street Connector and the Fantasy Harbour bridge.

And finally, another quiet hurricane season.

Those are just a few of the major items on the horizon 2009. It will obviously be a busy and newsworthy year, and you can count on us to keep you informed on these topics.

From all of us at WMBF News, may you have a healthy, prosperous 2009!

