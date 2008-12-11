Local Viewpoint - Education

By Ted Fortenberry - bio | email

It seems we are always hearing negative stories about education in South Carolina, but you know what? Even if we have some areas that need some improvement, we also have some very positive things going on in the state.

Last week we learned that 755 teachers in South Carolina have joined the ranks of those achieving National Board Certification through the National Board for Professional Teaching Standards. In fact, with this year's crop of recipients, it brings the number of state teachers receiving their profession's highest credential to 6,499, which is the third highest in nation.

In our local view, teaching is one of the most important and admirable professions a person can pursue. Teachers have a significant impact on our communities in helping to prepare their students to become our future leaders, and it is exciting to know that many of the best teachers live right here in South Carolina.

To all the teachers who received this wonderful distinction: Congratulations! And more importantly: Thank you. Although your service often goes unnoticed, you should know we are greatly appreciative for all you do.

