MOST WANTED: Clayton Hunter

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - Myrtle Beach Police need your help locating a man accused of credit card theft. Police say Clayton Hunter, 40, of Myrtle Beach committed the crime.

Police say on Sept. 30, Hunter stole a man's credit card and used it to pump gas at the Kangaroo Express convenience store located at 1009 Third Ave. South.

Shortly after the transaction the victim contacted police. Police have not been able to locate Hunter.

Hunter is described as a black man standing 5' 6" and 180 pounds. Police urge anyone with information on his whereabouts to call police at 843-918-1366.

