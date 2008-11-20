Local Viewpoint - Thanksgiving - 11/27

By Ted Fortenberry - bio | email

With so many challenges taking place here at home and around the world it can be easy for all of us to think we have little to be thankful for. But even in these uncertain times, we all have much to be thankful for in the fact that we live in the greatest country in the world.

This Thanksgiving season, keep in mind that we have so many freedoms and services that are not available in many countries across the globe. Freedom to speak, freedom to worship and freedom to vote are just three of the numerous things we should all be are thankful for.

In our local view, we have lots to be thankful for at WMBF News - primarily, you, our viewers who choose WMBF News as your source for local news and weather and quality entertainment programming. We're also thankful for our advertisers who support the station and help provide the resources that allow us to offer our services to the community.

So from all of us at WMBF News... Thank You, and best wishes for a wonderful holiday season.

