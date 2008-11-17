Geocaching: Hidden treasures around the Pee Dee - WMBFNews.com, Myrtle Beach/Florence SC, Weather

Geocaching: Hidden treasures around the Pee Dee

By Lindsay Housaman - bio | email

FLORENCE, SC (WMBF) - A hidden treasure could be right underneath your nose as you are walking through a parking lot or out on a trail.

It's a part of Geocaching - a high-tech treasure hunt game played by adventure seekers with GPS devices. The basic idea is to find hidden treasures called geocaches and then share your experiences online.

The treasure hunt is popular among people in the Pee Dee. One couple, Ray and Emily Turner, have been hitting the road with their GPS units in hand for years, all in search of a hidden treasure.

"You never know what you're going to find and I find that interesting and a bit of a challenge," Ray Turner said.

Geocaches are hidden all over the world, and one Florence trail has multiple caches hidden. Turner told WMBF News it's the not knowing part that is so stimulating.

"You just never know what you're going to find," he said. "It's interesting and rewarding to go to some of the places where the caches are."

When cachers are on the hunt and locate the cache, they are able to meet the person in a sense by what is left to be found. Some cachers will even take some of the items out of the capsule and leave their calling card. This way, cachers are able to float their calling card as near as the Pee Dee and as far as across the world.

The Turners tell WMBF News geocaching is a hobby that not only gets them out of the house, but allows them to meet new people, see new sites, and have a lot of fun doing so.

©2008 WMBF News. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed

