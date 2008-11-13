Local Viewpoint - Surfside Smoking Ban - 11/13

By Ted Fortenberry - bio | email

Kudos to the leaders of Surfside Beach for sticking to their commitment to make their area a better community by revising and approving a non-smoking ordinance.

We applaud Surfside Beach for coming up with a plan that fits within the legal guidelines issued by the state courts. We hope their efforts will spread to other cities in the region to enact non-smoking ordinances of their own.

In our local view, we still believe it would be best to have a consistent, statewide smoking ban and urge our state legislative leaders to work towards passing a statewide law.

In the meantime, the Surfside Beach plan is certainly better than nothing.

