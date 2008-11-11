Local Viewpoint - Veterans Day - 11/11

By Ted Fortenberry - bio | email

This week we recognize the veterans who have bravely served our country.

Veterans Day, formerly known as Armistice Day, was originally set as a U.S. legal holiday to honor the end of World War I, which officially took place on Nov. 11, 1918.

Many people confuse Memorial Day and Veterans Day. Memorial Day honors service members who died in service to their country or as a result of injuries incurred during battle. Veterans Day is set aside to thank and honor deceased veterans and living veterans who served honorably in the military - in wartime or peacetime.

In our Local View serving in the military is one of the most admirable contributions a person can make to their country.

So this week we salute all Veterans. We greatly appreciate your commitment to our country and we are forever thankful for your willingness to serve.

