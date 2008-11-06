Tracking sex offenders - WMBFNews.com, Myrtle Beach/Florence SC, Weather

Tracking sex offenders

HORRY COUNTY, SC (WMBF) - Millions of tourists swarm to the sandy beaches of South Carolina on vacation each summer, but while everyone in town may seem like a stranger for four months out of the year, some are more dangerous than others.

"Hello, is anyone there?"  asked Cpl. Dowe Enzor, of the Horry County Police Department, as he knocked on an apartment door in Myrtle Beach.

He isn't looking for clues to crack a case, he is making sure that 650 people who are registered as sex offenders in Horry County are at the places where they are registered as living.

When WMBF News joined Enzor and the Horry County Police Department on a sex offender check, Enzor was lucky most of the time of tracking down the men and women on his list.  Unfortunately, he isn't as lucky with one person - John Martin Mozingo.

Mozingo is just one of 60 people who Horry County officials say are "wanted."  Those with active arrest warrants keep officers like Enzor seeing the end of the tunnel for some offenders, but instead, running into another dead end.

When Enzor went to track down Mozingo at the address listed on his sex offender registry, it wasn't Mozingo who opened the front door.  It was someone who never even heard of the man.

"We have roughly 5 percent of offenders who are non-compliant," said Horry County Sgt. Lori Avant.  "More of those violations occur in the Myrtle Beach area because there are so many weekly rentals."

Avant says that tourists take away pieces of the puzzle in tracking down a sex offender.  It is in the Myrtle Beach area where she says it is the most difficult to keep tabs on sex offenders because the constantly keep moving.

Because of this, local law enforcement often turn to the public for help in keeping track of those who commit such crimes.  Avant says the public's help makes a huge difference because there are more eyes in the community than in local law enforcement.

The best way to keep track of offenders, however, may be closer than you think.  Horry County has an online data bank of all offenders and an email alert system that allows you to be notified when a sex offender moves to your area. 

To sign-up or to see a list of sex offenders in your area, visit www.icrimewatch.net/index.php?agencyid=54080&disc

  • Local NewsLocalMore>>

  • Breaking

    Crews battling brush fire in Loris area

    Crews battling brush fire in Loris area

    Friday, April 6 2018 2:57 PM EDT2018-04-06 18:57:31 GMT
    (Source: Raycom Media)(Source: Raycom Media)

    Crews have responded to the Loris area Friday afternoon for a brush fire that has consumed between one to two acres, according to Horry County Fire Rescue spokesperson Mark Nugent.

    More >>

    Crews have responded to the Loris area Friday afternoon for a brush fire that has consumed between one to two acres, according to Horry County Fire Rescue spokesperson Mark Nugent.

    More >>

  • Breaking

    Two people shot in Dillon area; authorities investigating

    Two people shot in Dillon area; authorities investigating

    Friday, April 6 2018 2:27 PM EDT2018-04-06 18:27:19 GMT
    (Source: Raycom Media)(Source: Raycom Media)

    Two people were shot on Lester Road in the Dillon area, according to Captain Cliff Arnette with the Dillon County Sheriff’s Office.

    More >>

    Two people were shot on Lester Road in the Dillon area, according to Captain Cliff Arnette with the Dillon County Sheriff’s Office.

    More >>

  • FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY: Strong storms possible Saturday afternoon

    FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY: Strong storms possible Saturday afternoon

    Friday, April 6 2018 2:19 PM EDT2018-04-06 18:19:26 GMT

    MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - A clear end to the work week, but storms possible heading into the weekend.  Tonight will remain mild with lows dipping into the mid 40s. Mostly clear skies stay through the overnight and Friday morning.  More clouds arrive Friday afternoon but rain chances remain slim. Temperatures turn warmer with 70s back in the forecast. Saturday will be our warmest day of the week in the 70s, but that will also be when our best storm chances ramp up as w...

    More >>

    MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - A clear end to the work week, but storms possible heading into the weekend.  Tonight will remain mild with lows dipping into the mid 40s. Mostly clear skies stay through the overnight and Friday morning.  More clouds arrive Friday afternoon but rain chances remain slim. Temperatures turn warmer with 70s back in the forecast. Saturday will be our warmest day of the week in the 70s, but that will also be when our best storm chances ramp up as w...

    More >>
    •   

  • Trending StoriesTrending StoriesMore>>

  • Teen laughs before judge hands down 65-year prison sentence

    Teen laughs before judge hands down 65-year prison sentence

    Thursday, April 5 2018 9:25 PM EDT2018-04-06 01:25:21 GMT
    LaKeith-Smith was sentenced to 65 years in prison Thursday. (Source: WSFA 12 News)LaKeith-Smith was sentenced to 65 years in prison Thursday. (Source: WSFA 12 News)

    LaKeith Smith, 19, laughed as a judge's comment during his sentencing Thursday. He'll spend 65 years in prison for felony murder, armed burglary, second-degree theft, and third-degree theft. 

    More >>

    LaKeith Smith, 19, laughed as a judge's comment during his sentencing Thursday. He'll spend 65 years in prison for felony murder, armed burglary, second-degree theft, and third-degree theft. 

    More >>

  • Teenagers in love found slain, bound in abandoned mine shaft

    Teenagers in love found slain, bound in abandoned mine shaft

    Friday, April 6 2018 2:40 AM EDT2018-04-06 06:40:10 GMT
    Friday, April 6 2018 3:08 PM EDT2018-04-06 19:08:33 GMT
    (Amanda Hunt via AP). This undated photo provided by Amanda Hunt shows a selfie of her niece Brelynne "Breezy" Otteson. Prosecutors said 17-year-old Otteson and 18-year-old Riley Powell were bound and stabbed after visiting a friend whose boyfriend bec...(Amanda Hunt via AP). This undated photo provided by Amanda Hunt shows a selfie of her niece Brelynne "Breezy" Otteson. Prosecutors said 17-year-old Otteson and 18-year-old Riley Powell were bound and stabbed after visiting a friend whose boyfriend bec...
    (Amanda Hunt via AP). This undated photo provided by Amanda Hunt shows a selfie of her niece Brelynne "Breezy" Otteson. Prosecutors said 17-year-old Otteson and 18-year-old Riley Powell were bound and stabbed after visiting a friend whose boyfriend bec...(Amanda Hunt via AP). This undated photo provided by Amanda Hunt shows a selfie of her niece Brelynne "Breezy" Otteson. Prosecutors said 17-year-old Otteson and 18-year-old Riley Powell were bound and stabbed after visiting a friend whose boyfriend bec...

    Two teenagers who disappeared on their way home after Christmas were found months later, stabbed to death at the bottom of a mine shaft.

    More >>

    Two teenagers who disappeared on their way home after Christmas were found months later, stabbed to death at the bottom of a mine shaft.

    More >>

  • Bald eagle lands on MLB player; he stays cool

    Bald eagle lands on MLB player; he stays cool

    Friday, April 6 2018 8:01 AM EDT2018-04-06 12:01:27 GMT
    Friday, April 6 2018 8:27 AM EDT2018-04-06 12:27:42 GMT
    (Source: @Mariners/Twitter)(Source: @Mariners/Twitter)

    The Seattle Times said the eagle probably confused the tall Canadian, whose nickname is Big Maple, for an actual big maple tree.

    More >>

    The Seattle Times said the eagle probably confused the tall Canadian, whose nickname is Big Maple, for an actual big maple tree.

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly