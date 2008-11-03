How to use the touch screen voting machines

|
Political Information by County
|Abbeville County | Aiken County | Allendale County | Anderson County | Bamberg County | Barnwell County | Beaufort County | Berkley County | Calhoun County | Charleston County | Cherokee County | Chester County | Chesterfield County | Clarendon County | Colleton County | Darlington County | Dillon County | Dorchester County | Edgefield County | Fairfield County | Florence County | Georgetown County | Greenville County | Greenwood County | Hampton County | Horry County | Jasper County | Kershaw County | Lancaster County | Laurens County | Lee County | Lexington County | Marion County | Marlboro County | McCormick County | Newberry County | Oconee County | Orangeburg County | Pickens County | Richland County | Saluda County | Spartanburg County | Sumter County | Union County | Williamsburg County | York County |
|
Political Information by State
|Alabama | Alaska | Arizona | Arkansas | California | Colorado | Connecticut | Delaware | Florida | Georgia | Hawaii | Idaho | Illinois | Indiana | Iowa | Kansas | Kentucky | Louisiana | Maine | Maryland | Massachusetts | Michigan | Minnesota | Mississippi | Missouri | Montana | Nebraska | Nevada | New Hampshire | New Jersey | New Mexico | New York | North Carolina | North Dakota | Ohio | Oklahoma | Oregon | Pennsylvania | Rhode Island | South Carolina | South Dakota | Tennessee | Texas | Utah | Vermont | Virginia | Washington | West Virginia | Wisconsin | Wyoming | District of Columbia