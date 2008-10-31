MOST WANTED: Susan Rene Briggs

By Nikki Gaskins - bio | email

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - Myrtle Beach police need your help putting Susan Rene Briggs behind bars.

Police say on Oct. 22, Briggs, 47, went into the Wal-Mart off of Highway 501 South and stole a purse out of an unsuspecting shopper's buggy.

Within 15 minutes of stealing the purse and contents inside, police say Briggs went to the Logan's restaurant on Oak Forest Lane and purchased two gift cards in the amount of $40 each.

Police say Briggs tried to then sell the cards to customers in the restaurant's parking lot under the purchase price. Restaurant employees called police, but police didn't identify the crime at the time.

Briggs is described as a white woman standing 5' 2'' and 220 pounds, with blonde hair.

Police urge anyone with information regarding Briggs' whereabouts to call Myrtle Beach Police at 843-918-1366.

