Local Viewpoint - School Tax - 10/28

Voters across the country are headed to the polls, and Horry County voters will be deciding whether or not to support a 1-cent local option sales tax. The interesting thing about this proposal is it is not a tax increase; it is a tax swap.

If the ballot initiative is approved, it will increase the sales tax fee by 1 percent. However, school officials have promised they will reduce the property tax millage saving taxpayers in other areas.

In our local view, we support the increased tax due to several factors. First, because it is a tax swap, not a traditional tax increase, as we referenced earlier. Second, it is estimated that 60 percent of the sales tax revenue will be generated by non-residents. That means our visitors are helping us build a better educational system in Horry County.

We have consistently supported funding and improving educational efforts in the region. Horry County, facing significant growth, must continue to provide resources to maintain, and hopefully improve, the current levels of education.

We cannot count on the state to provide the necessary resources to provide an acceptable level of education for our children. It is up to all of us to ensure that our kids receive the best education possible, and approving the 1-cent local option is an important step in making sure that goal is achieved.

