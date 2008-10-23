Local Viewpoint - Airport - 10/23

By Ted Fortenberry - bio | email

I've got mixed emotions about discussing this next topic as it could jinx the entire process, but I will go out on a limb and say we may finally be making progress towards a conclusion to "Operation Airport Fiasco."

This week Horry County Council passed the first reading - unanimously at that - to move forward with construction of a new terminal and renovation of the existing terminal at Myrtle Beach International Airport. With the decision from an airport advisory committee that an airport authority would not be proposed until after the construction of a new terminal is complete, County Council felt they could move forward with the terminal construction without fear that it would be derailed in the middle of the process.

This drama has played out over the past few years and has taken much time, energy and focus away from other projects that deserve attention. It has been exhausting to have to deal with this issue for such an extended length of time, and has created a lot of finger pointing and animosity among civic leaders throughout the area.

A cooperative spirit was non-existent, but hopefully wounds have healed and a positive partnership has now developed between Horry County and Myrtle Beach regarding the planned airport expansion.

Although we still have a few years to wait - the terminal would most likely be completed in 2012 - at least if the construction finally begins we can move on to other topics of concern.

So keep your fingers crossed. Maybe, just maybe, Operation Airport Fiasco will finally result in a new terminal at the airport, and hopefully lower fares and more flights will follow soon after.

