Local Viewpoint - Surfside Beach - 10/16

By Ted Fortenberry - bio | email

This week the South Carolina Attorney General's office issued a ruling that the smoking ban in Surfside Beach passes legal muster. The city leaders have been awaiting an opinion before moving forward with discussions to revise the existing laws, and now that the review is complete the city council plans to address the topic within the next few weeks.

Surfside Beach is one of many South Carolina cities that have enacted smoking bans over the past few years, and you can bet the number of cities in the state who launch similar efforts will only increase.

In our local view, it would be best if there were a statewide smoking ban so the rules would be uniform across South Carolina rather than a hodgepodge of various regulations from city to city. It would certainly be more manageable for business owners who have multiple locations and make for improved enforcement procedures.

The number of states and cities enacting some type of smoking ordinance increases every year, and it is only a matter of time before the majority of the country is smoke-free. If you are battling the smoking ban movement you are definitely fighting an uphill battle. In fact, in today's world it is actually a little odd to go into a building that even offers the option of smoking and non-smoking.

We'd like to congratulate the folks in Surfside Beach for making the effort to review and revise their non-smoking policies. The only way to improve the effort is for the state to have one plan in place for everyone. State leaders sure enjoy meddling in all the other local issues so why not get involved in this one? At least, in this case, a statewide policy would prove beneficial.

