Local Viewpoint - Tommy Bowden - 10/14

By Ted Fortenberry - bio | email

The pressure finally caught up with Tommy Bowden as he announced his resignation as Clemson's head coach on Monday. The university made it very clear that Bowden resigned, but whether it was a resignation or a firing is really just semantics.

In our local view, it basically comes down to wins and losses. It doesn't matter if it is Clemson, Carolina, California or Colorado; the expectations are for winning seasons, conference championships and post-season bowl appearances. Anything less is unacceptable.

In today's world, college football is big business, and college coaches get big paychecks to ensure their team captures many more wins than losses. We can all debate whether or not that is right or wrong; we can debate that the real purpose of the programs is the proper education of the athletes - which it should be - but that would all be for naught.

Fans want to see a winning program, especially when a program such as Clemson has received so much positive hype going into the season.

The merry-go-round of college coaches will continue, and another program will see Coach Bowden as their ticket to success, regardless of what happened at Clemson. Clemson will search for a replacement, which will most likely come at the end of the season, and their new coach will change places on the merry-go-round.

It's interesting to watch the process. Regardless of what officials say about a coach with great fan interaction, strong recruiting efforts, high graduation rates, etc. How long they'll get to stay on the carnival ride depends on one thing: how many W's they rack up each year. That's the only stat the really matters in the business world of college sports.

