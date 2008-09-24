6 busted in Horry County for prostitution

HORRY COUNTY, SC (WMBF) - Six women have been arrested in Horry County after police busted an undercover prostitution ring within the county's limits.
The Horry County Police Department, in conjunction with the narcotics and vice division, conducted an undercover prostitution operation on several businesses and individuals in the area. The operation, according to authorities, was a result of several complaints detectives received from local citizens.
Chong Ok LeBlanc, 54, of Doraville, GA, Kathryn Hart, 22, of Fayetteville, NC, Kendra Murritt, 26, of Myrtle Beach, Alex Lee, 19, of Myrtle Beach, Sabrina Hensley, 31, of Shallotte, NC, and Susan Richardson, 36, of Loris were all arrested in the raid.
One arrest was made at a massage therapy business on 4945 Hwy. 17 Bypass, and the five additional women were apprehended after an operation concerning escort services at a local hotel.
All women are currently out on bond and charged with prostitution of the first offense. Court records show that Hart’s charge was downgraded to disorderly conduct and the prostitution charge was dismissed.